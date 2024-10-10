Oppo Find X8 Design and AI Features Revealed Before Launch: Specs Inside

The Oppo Find X8 series will launch in China on October 24. A leaked video hints at its AI features and design, including a large circular camera module. It will run on a new operating system based on Android 15 and feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. Expected specs include a 6.5-inch display, a 50MP camera, and a 5,700mAh battery with 80W charging.

The Oppo Find X8 series is set to launch on October 24 in China. As anticipation builds for this new smartphone, a leaked video has provided an early look at the device’s artificial intelligence (AI) features. The video also highlights several design elements of the upcoming handset, particularly noting a prominent circular camera module located on the back. It is confirmed that the Find X8 series will operate on the company’s latest operating system, which is based on Android 15, with some AI features integrated into this new platform.

Oppo Find X8 Teased

A recently leaked video posted on YouTube reveals that the Oppo Find X8 features a flat frame with rounded corners, alongside a display characterized by minimal bezels to enhance the viewing experience. The rear design showcases a substantial circular camera module, which bears a resemblance to its predecessor, the Oppo Find X7.

It has been confirmed that the Oppo Find X8 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, complete with an AI Engine. As per the leaked video, one of the potential capabilities of the smartphone may involve the intelligent recognition of the user’s calendar events, allowing it to generate a customized itinerary.

Additionally, the device is expected to include generative AI features. The teaser indicates the presence of a generative AI-powered sticker generator that can create stickers based on text prompts, which users can share on various instant messaging platforms. The AI engine’s functionality is also anticipated to extend to third-party applications, though specifics regarding this feature remain undisclosed.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks suggest that the Oppo Find X8 will be equipped with a 6.5-inch BOE display featuring a 1.5K resolution and narrow bezels. The device is rumored to have a glass rear panel. In terms of photography, it is speculated to feature a triple rear camera arrangement led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. The Find X8 is also said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, with options for up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and a maximum of 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the Find X8 may be equipped with a 5,700mAh battery, supporting 80W SuperVOOC charging through a USB Type-C connection.