Xiaomi Set to Launch its First Buttonless Flagship Smartphone Next Year

Xiaomi is reportedly developing a buttonless smartphone, although the company has not officially disclosed any plans for an all-screen design. Recent leaks suggest that this innovative device is still in the early stages of development and is anticipated to launch in 2025. Notably, it may feature an under-display selfie camera and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi’s Buttonless Phone: Preliminary Insights

According to tipster Chun Bhai (X: @chunvn8888) in collaboration with Smartprix, the rumored flagship device is codenamed ‘Zhuque‘. This smartphone is expected to eliminate physical power and volume buttons, instead employing gestures, pressure-sensitive edges, and voice commands for its control mechanisms.

The Zhuque smartphone is said to be gearing up for a 2025 launch and may feature an under-display selfie camera. Furthermore, reports indicate that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 4 SoC. This chipset, codenamed SM8775, is also expected to be integrated into the Xiaomi 15S Pro, which is set for release next year. It is believed to be an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, anticipated to debut in October.

While Xiaomi has yet to confirm the existence of a buttonless smartphone, it is expected that the device will undergo multiple changes before its final release. Notably, Apple was also rumored to implement a buttonless design in the iPhone 15 Pro, but ultimately retained the same physical button configuration as its predecessors.

Other Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Meizu and Vivo have made strides in the development of buttonless technology in recent years. The Meizu Zero smartphone features no physical buttons, ports, or SIM tray, operating solely on eSIM technology and pressure-sensitive volume and power buttons. Similarly, the Vivo Apex 2019 concept phone also lacks physical buttons, relying on pressure and gestures for quick actions.