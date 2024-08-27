Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G: India Pricing, Specs, and Dimensity 9000+ SoC Insights

Tecno is poised to announce the release of the Phantom V Fold 2 5G shortly. In anticipation of the official unveiling, an Indian tipster has provided insights into the pricing and specifications of the forthcoming foldable smartphone. The successor to the Tecno Phantom V Fold is expected to be available in two color options and will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The Phantom V Fold 2 is projected to feature a 7.85-inch internal display and a 6.42-inch cover display, along with a robust 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Price Range in India (Leaked)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the anticipated price range and specifications of the unannounced Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G through a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to this leak, the device is set to be launched within the price range of Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 in India, available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue color options.

For context, the original Tecno Phantom V Fold was launched in India in April last year at a price of Rs. 88,888 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Specifications (Leaked)

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is rumored to showcase a 7.85-inch 3D LTPO AMOLED main display alongside a 6.42-inch external display. It is anticipated to operate on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, the same chipset utilized in its predecessor. The device is likely to be offered in a single variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, shipping with Android 14 straight out of the box.

In terms of photography, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is expected to retain a similar triple camera configuration as the original Phantom V Fold, consisting of two 50-megapixel cameras and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Additionally, the phone may include front-facing cameras with 32-megapixel and 16-megapixel resolutions. To support its features, the device is said to be fitted with a 4,860mAh battery.