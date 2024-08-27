Google Confirms Android 15 Update Timeline Through Android 14 Downgrade

Google has confirmed that the Android 15 update will roll out in October. Eligible Pixel phones will be the first to receive it, according to release notes from the Android 14 beta exit update. Users can either downgrade their devices or wait for the stable Android 15 release without wiping their data. This update will bring new features like improved Passkey support and Private Space.

Android Authority has identified the release notes for the Android Beta Exit update, which is intended for devices that have opted out of the Android 15 beta program and do not wish to receive further testing builds. The notes advise users awaiting the Android 15 update to “ignore” the over-the-air (OTA) updates “till Android 15 is available in October.”

This exit update facilitates a downgrade for users who participated in the Android 15 beta test, although this process results in a factory reset of the device. Alternatively, users are presented with the option to wait for the stable release of Android 15, which will allow for an upgrade without the data loss associated with a downgrade.

For users who prefer not to wipe their smartphones, the release notes suggest waiting until October, when the stable version of Android 15 is slated for release. Despite the confirmation of a timeline, Google has not yet disclosed the precise date for this rollout.

The release notes effectively validate Google’s timeline for the Android 15 update, indicating that Pixel devices will receive the update before smartphones from other manufacturers.

With Pixel devices prioritized for the Android 15 update, the initial rollout is expected to include models such as the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Tablet.

Android 15 is anticipated to introduce a range of enhancements and new features, which may include improved Passkey support, a Private Space option, and Adaptive Timeout functionality on Pixel devices, among others.