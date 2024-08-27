Xiaomi Set to Launch Its First 5G Smartphone Chipset Next Year

Xiaomi is reportedly developing its own 5G smartphone chipset, expected to launch in early 2025, potentially made with chipmaker Unisoc. Details suggest it will perform similarly to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and may be aimed at midrange devices. Xiaomi’s move could help reduce reliance on third-party chips. An official announcement is still pending. Additionally, Xiaomi launched new QLED smart TVs in India.

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology company, is reportedly developing an in-house 5G-enabled chipset tailored for smartphones. Recent disclosures from a tipster indicate that this mobile platform is anticipated to launch in the first half of 2025. The chipset will allegedly be produced in partnership with Unisoc, which is expected to supply the necessary 5G modems for the system on chip (SoC). As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding these plans, leaving it unclear whether the chipset will feature in flagship smartphones or target the midrange market.

Details of Xiaomi’s In-House 5G Chipset

Yogesh Brar, a tipster and data engineer, shared insights regarding the forthcoming Xiaomi chipset in a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to this leak, the SoC is developed using TSMC‘s N4P process technology, which specializes in fabricating 5nm processors. The cooperation with Unisoc, which will supply the 5G modems, is a significant aspect of this venture.

This upcoming chipset is expected to deliver performance on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. For context, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has been utilized in high-profile devices including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Based on this performance comparison, it is plausible that Xiaomi may allocate this chipset to midrange devices rather than its flagship series. Nevertheless, the ultimate performance will greatly depend on the optimization of the mobile platform.

Historically, Xiaomi has relied on chipsets from Snapdragon, MediaTek, and Unisoc for its smartphones. The transition to developing an in-house SoC could strategically minimize dependence on external processors and optimize production costs. Another potential motive for this development could be to enhance the user experience of the company’s HyperOS, which has been adopted across its various devices.

It is crucial to approach this information with caution, as it has not been officially validated by Xiaomi. Confirmation regarding the development of a proprietary chipset will emerge once an official announcement is made.

In a separate development, Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TV series in India. These smart TVs operate on Google TV and are available in various display sizes, including 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, all featuring 4K resolution.