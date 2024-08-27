Infinix Hot 50 5G Launching Soon in India: Design, Colors, Features Revealed

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is set to launch alongside several other anticipated variants within the Infinix Hot 50 series. This lineup is expected to include models such as the Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, and Hot 50i, intended to replace the current Infinix Hot 40 series. These devices have already been detected on various certification platforms, providing insight into their upcoming specifications and features.

Launch and Design

In a recent press release, Infinix announced that the Infinix Hot 50 5G will soon be available in India, targeting the midrange smartphone market. However, the company refrained from providing specific details regarding the pricing or an exact launch date. The promotional materials attached revealed that the device will feature two colour options: black and blue.

The design of the Infinix Hot 50 5G showcases matte finishes and a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module. This module will contain three smaller, box-like squares with rounded edges positioned vertically within a slightly raised elliptical island, accompanied by a pill-shaped LED flash panel.

Additionally, the flat display of the Infinix Hot 50 5G incorporates a centered hole-punch slot and slim bezels, while the right edge hosts the volume rocker and power button, with the SIM tray situated on the left edge.

Noteworthy Features

The company further highlighted that the Infinix Hot 50 5G will feature a TÜV SÜD 60-month fluency certification, indicating that users can expect consistently seamless performance for up to five years. This certification is claimed to be a first in the segment, emphasizing the device’s durability and reliability.