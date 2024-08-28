Google Pixel 9 Users Facing Wireless Charging Issues Reported

The Google Pixel 9 series launched recently, but some users, especially of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, are facing wireless charging issues. Many report that their phones stop charging after a few minutes, even with Google’s own chargers. Google’s support team is aware of the problem and is working on a fix, though there’s no formal statement yet on the issue.

Google has recently launched the Pixel 9 series, featuring the company’s proprietary Tensor G4 SoC and Titan M2 security chip, at its Made by Google event earlier this month. However, some early adopters, particularly those who purchased the Pixel 9 Pro XL, are now experiencing challenges with the wireless charging functionality of the devices. Reports indicate that certain users have found that their Pixel 9 handsets cease to charge wirelessly after only a few minutes, even when utilizing various chargers, including Google’s own wireless charging solution. A user on Reddit claims that Google’s support team is knowledgeable about this issue and is currently working towards a solution.

Customers Report Wireless Charging Problems Affecting Pixel 9 Pro XL Units

A number of Pixel 9 users have taken to Reddit, Google’s support forums, and other platforms to express their concerns, noting that their devices stop charging wirelessly shortly after beginning the process. Several individuals have reported experiencing “odd behavior” when attempting to use the Qi2 compatible MagSafe charging puck alongside a Mous MagSafe case.

One user specifically listed five wireless chargers that did not yield reliable charging results. According to user feedback, Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand also proved ineffective, suggesting that the issue may reside within the phone rather than the magnetic accessories or charging devices.

The majority of reports seem to originate from Pixel 9 Pro XL owners, with many stating that unsuccessful wireless charging tests were conducted without any phone cases. In contrast, users of earlier Pixel models have noted that their devices functioned properly with the same wireless chargers.

As of now, Google has not made a formal statement on the matter across these platforms, but a user on Reddit mentioned that the Google Support team is aware of the issue. Reportedly, they informed one Redditor that it is a known bug currently under investigation by the engineering team. Additionally, a Gold Product Expert on Google’s support forum indicated that the concern has been escalated for further review and investigation by the relevant team.