HMD Launches Barbie Phone with 2.8-Inch Display and Flip Design: Details Inside

The HMD Barbie Phone was officially introduced in select global markets on Wednesday. This device features a classic flip phone design complemented by distinctive Barbie aesthetics, characterized by an entirely pink exterior, including a matching battery and charger. The phone is presented in an elegant jewellery box, which contains the handset, beaded lanyards adorned with charms, two additional back covers, as well as stickers and gems. Notably, the external display also functions as a mirror, and the device comes pre-loaded with a beach-themed version of the popular game, Malibu Snake.

Pricing and Availability

The HMD Barbie Phone is priced at $129 (approximately Rs. 10,800) in the United States. It will be available for purchase starting October 1, with pre-orders opening on the HMD US website on September 23. The phone is offered in a single color option, Power Pink. Both the battery and the included USB Type-C charger are also in pink. As of now, the company has not disclosed any plans regarding the launch of this device in India.

Specifications and Features

The HMD Barbie Phone features a 2.8-inch QVGA main display alongside a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen. The outer display, apart from serving as a mirror, enhances the device’s utility. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC, coupled with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via a MicroSD card. The phone operates on the S30+ OS, complete with a Barbie-themed user interface.

The keypad is designed in the iconic Barbie pink, embedded with hidden designs of palm trees, hearts, and flamingos that illuminate in the dark. Upon powering on, users are greeted with a cheerful “Hi Barbie” voice prompt. Additionally, the phone comes pre-installed with a beach-themed version of the Malibu Snake game.

In terms of photography capabilities, the HMD Barbie Phone includes a 0.3-megapixel rear camera accompanied by an LED flash unit. It is sustained by a removable 1,450mAh battery, which is reported to provide a talk time of up to nine hours. Connectivity features encompass 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. When closed, the phone measures 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9mm and weighs 123.5g.