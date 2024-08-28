Infinix Hot 50 5G India Launch on September 5: Design and Features Unveiled

Infinix is set to launch the Hot 50 5G smartphone in India next month, with the official launch date announced as September 5. Infinix has also disclosed the design and key features of the upcoming device, with prior information regarding its specifications already released by the company. The Infinix Hot 50 5G is expected to debut alongside other models in the same series, including the Infinix Hot 50 4G, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, and Hot 50i.

Launch Date and Design Details

The Hot 50 5G will officially launch in India on September 5, as advertised on an official microsite. Notably, the smartphone measures just 7.8mm in thickness, making it one of the slimmest options in its category. While the price range has not yet been disclosed, previous teasers indicated that this model will be positioned as a mid-range device.

Additionally, the Infinix Hot 50 5G will be available in multiple color options, including black and blue, with teasers also showing a vibrant green variant. The rear camera module is designed within a vertical pill-shaped structure, featuring three rounded squares for the lenses. The front display is highlighted with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout and slim bezels.

Key Features of the Infinix Hot 50 5G

The display of the Infinix Hot 50 5G boasts a “Wet Touch” technology, allowing users to operate the screen even when water droplets are present. The device comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, ensuring durability in various environments, and has earned the TÜV SÜD 60-month fluency certification.

The rear camera setup includes features such as “Aspherical Lens” and an f/1.8 aperture/25mm capability. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and will be available with 4GB and 8GB RAM options, along with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.