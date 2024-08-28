iPhone 17 Models Expected to Feature Significant RAM Upgrade Over iPhone 16

Apple will unveil its new iPhone family on September 9. Rumors about the iPhone 17, launching in 2025, suggest it may have 12GB of RAM, compared to 8GB for the upcoming iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 15 has 6GB for standard models and 8GB for Pro versions. More details will emerge after the iPhone 16 release, which will also include new Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple is poised to unveil its latest iPhone lineup on September 9. As anticipation builds for the upcoming iPhone 16 launch event, speculation about the future iPhone 17 models for 2025 is already gaining traction online. Recent leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 will feature an upgrade in RAM compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16. Last year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max included 8GB of RAM.

iPhone 17 Tipped to Pack 12GB RAM

A user on Weibo, known as Mobile phone chip expert (translated from Chinese), has reported that the anticipated iPhone 17 models will come equipped with 12GB of RAM. This marks an enhancement from the 8GB of RAM expected in the upcoming iPhone 16 models. The increase in onboard memory is anticipated to support the growing requirements of Apple Intelligence. However, details regarding whether this RAM upgrade will be standard across all variants of the iPhone 17 remain unclear.

Currently, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro models include 8GB onboard memory. The iPhone 15 Pro models are capable of utilizing Apple Intelligence features.

Reports suggest that all models in the iPhone 16 series will likely ship with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the forthcoming iPhone SE 4, expected to debut in the spring, is also rumored to have 8GB RAM.

In May, analyst Jeff Pu indicated that Apple might increase the RAM capacity in the iPhone 17 Pro models set for release next year. According to Pu, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be equipped with an A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM, whereas the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim (the successor to the Plus variant) will reportedly use either an A18 or A19 chip with 8GB of RAM.

As we approach the launch of the iPhone 16 series, it is expected that additional rumors regarding the iPhone 17 lineup will continue to emerge. Apple‘s event, titled “It’s Glowtime,” will take place on September 9, where the tech giant is anticipated to announce the new iPhone models, as well as a new Apple Watch and AirPods.