Realme P2 Pro May Launch Soon as It is Spotted on BIS Certification Site

The Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G were introduced in India in April, and now, Realme appears to be shifting its focus toward the upcoming Realme P2 series. Ahead of any official announcements, the unannounced Realme P2 Pro has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that its launch in India may be imminent. The handset is anticipated to feature as much as 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage.

Realme P2 Pro Expected to Launch Soon in India

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a smartphone from Realme bearing the model number RMX3987 has successfully passed through the BIS, confirming that it will indeed be available in India among other markets. This model is believed to be associated with the Realme P2 Pro. Although the listing does not detail any specifications, screenshots shared by the publication indicate that the certification was granted on August 29.

Details regarding the Realme P2 Pro remain limited; however, recent leaks suggest that it will be offered with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Additionally, storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB are expected. The device is likely to come in two color variants: Chameleon Green and Eagle Grey.

The anticipated price for the Realme P2 Pro is expected to be under Rs. 20,000 in India. For comparison, the Realme P1 Pro 5G was launched at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB version and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red.

The specifications of the Realme P1 Pro include a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and features a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the device boasts a 16-megapixel front camera and is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.