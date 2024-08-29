iPhone 17 Pro Max to Feature 12GB RAM and Innovative Cooling, Says Kuo

Apple hasn’t announced the iPhone 16 series yet, but hints about the iPhone 17 lineup are emerging. Set to launch in September 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might have 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the iPhone 15 series. It will also feature an advanced cooling system. Other models will likely stick with 8GB of RAM.

Apple has not yet introduced the iPhone 16 series, but there is already significant buzz surrounding the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. Scheduled for a probable unveiling in September 2025, the iPhone 17 series is expected to feature various enhancements compared to its predecessor. Recently, the iPhone 17 was hinted to come with a memory upgrade, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided additional insights regarding the specifications of the highest-end model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This premium device is anticipated to offer more RAM and an enhanced cooling system in comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro and other models within the series.

12GB RAM Update Could Be Limited to iPhone 17 Pro Max

On Thursday, noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his projections for the iPhone 17 Pro Max on social media platform X. Kuo expects this flagship device to feature 12GB of RAM, marking a significant upgrade from the 8GB of RAM found in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. The forthcoming iPhone 16 series will likely include 8GB of RAM across all variants. Furthermore, the AI capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro Max are anticipated to be a key selling point.

Kuo indicated that the standard models—including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, iPhone SE 4, and the ultra-slim version referred to as the iPhone 17 “Slim”—are likely to retain 8GB of RAM. This information follows a previous suggestion from a leaker on Weibo, who noted that the next iPhone family might experience a memory upgrade to 12GB but did not specify which models would be included.

In addition to RAM upgrades, Kuo believes that Apple will implement an improved cooling system for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This system is expected to combine vapour chamber (VC) technology with graphite sheets, a feature that will likely be exclusive to the Pro Max model. In contrast, the standard iPhone 17 models and the iPhone 17 Pro may continue utilizing graphite sheets for thermal management.

Kuo further states that the iPhone 17 Pro Max currently constitutes nearly 40 percent of new model shipments. He suggests that Apple is likely to maintain its strategy of distinguishing the iPhone 17 Pro Max from the standard models by offering superior specifications for this variant.

As the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup is still over a year away, it is expected that these details will evolve over time.