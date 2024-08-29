Motorola Razr 50 India Launch on September 9; Amazon Page Now Live

Motorola has confirmed that the Razr 50 will launch in India on September 9. This foldable phone, featuring a 3.6-inch external screen, will be available on Amazon. The Razr 50 boasts an IPX8 water-resistant rating, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, and impressive camera specs. It was released in China earlier and priced around Rs. 47,000.

Motorola has officially announced the launch date of the highly anticipated Razr 50 in India. Following a recent teaser, the company has confirmed that the flip-style foldable phone will be unveiled in mid-September, specifically on September 9. This device, featuring a 3.6-inch external screen, was initially launched in China in June, alongside the Moto Razr 50 Ultra. In the United States, it is marketed under the name Razr 2024.

Launch Details

The official launch will take place on September 9, as confirmed by the Lenovo-owned brand. Multiple teasers have been released, and it has been made clear that the new foldable phone will be available for purchase through Amazon. The e-commerce platform has already set up a dedicated webpage that reveals the launch date, various design elements, and specifications.

Key Features

The Indian variant of the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to boast a 3.6-inch cover display, which is touted to be the largest external display in its segment. The device will feature an IPX8-rated build for water resistance and will come equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus to protect its display. It will also incorporate Gemini integration and the Moto AI features.

Price Considerations

While the Razr 50 has already been introduced in China, where it starts at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, the pricing for the Indian version is expected to align closely with this figure.

Moto Razr 50 Specifications

The Moto Razr 50 is equipped with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display, alongside the aforementioned 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056×1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display. It operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and offers configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As for its camera capabilities, the Moto Razr 50 features a dual outer camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Additionally, a 32-megapixel camera is available on the inner display, optimized for selfies and video calls. For biometric security, it contains a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging options.