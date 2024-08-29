Realme 13 5G and 13+ 5G Debut in India: Specs, Pricing, and Offers

Realme launched its 13 5G series in India, featuring the Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G. Both phones have 50MP dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh batteries, and support 80W fast charging. Prices start at ₹17,999 and ₹22,999, respectively. Pre-orders open today, and sales begin on September 6. Customers can enjoy cashback offers and free screen protection.

The Realme 13 5G series, which comprises the base Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G models, has been officially launched in India. The series features dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel configuration and operates on the Android 14 platform accompanied by the Realme UI. Both smartphones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries and provide support for 80W wired fast charging. Additionally, they boast up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Pre-orders for these models will commence later today, with sales expected to begin in the first week of September.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing for the Realme 13 5G in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 19,999.

The Realme 13+ 5G starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are available at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

Pre-orders will be open from 6 PM IST on August 29 until September 5 through Flipkart, the Realme India website, and offline mainline stores. Customers who pre-order the Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G via the official website or stores will receive a complimentary screen damage protection offer for six months. Additionally, those pre-ordering through mainline stores can secure a Realme Wireless 3 Neo neckband, valued at Rs. 1,299. All pre-order customers are also eligible for a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500.

The first sales of the Realme 13 5G series will commence on September 6, through the same channels used for pre-orders. Cashback benefits of up to Rs. 1,500 will also be available during this period.

The Realme 13 5G is available in Dark Purple and Speed Green, while the Realme 13+ 5G is offered in these colors plus an additional Victory Gold variant.

Specifications and Features

The Realme 13 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a typical brightness of 580 nits. In contrast, the Realme 13+ 5G boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200Hz instantaneous sampling rate, and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Both models are equipped with the Rainwater Smart Touch feature, allowing users to operate the devices in wet conditions.

The base model is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Realme 13+ 5G, however, utilizes a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC and can accommodate up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by an additional 8GB on the standard model and by up to 14GB on the Plus variant. Both handsets operate on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0.

In terms of camera capabilities, both models feature dual rear cameras with 50-megapixel sensors. The Realme 13 5G employs a Samsung S5KJNS main sensor, whereas the Realme 13+ 5G is equipped with a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. Both main cameras incorporate optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, both models include 2-megapixel depth sensors and 16-megapixel front cameras.

Each model houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity features include dual 5G support, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme 13 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, while the Plus variant is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Furthermore, the Realme 13 5G comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, measures 165.6 x 76.1 x 7.79mm, and weighs 190g. In comparison, the Realme 13+ 5G has an IP65 rating, measures 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6mm, and weighs 185g.