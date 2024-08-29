Leaked iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Shows Off New Desert Titanium Colorway

The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 9, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max being the standout model featuring a large display and battery. A leaked dummy unit shows a new ‘Desert Titanium’ color with a brownish tint. The model may also include a new ‘capture’ button and updated cameras, along with a bigger battery and advanced AI features.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is set to be unveiled at an Apple event scheduled for September 9. The flagship lineup will reportedly be led by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is expected to feature the largest display and battery among its peers. Ahead of its official announcement, an alleged dummy unit of the device has emerged, showcasing a new color option known as ‘Desert Titanium’, which is anticipated to be introduced this year but with a slightly different tint.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Leak

A video posted on YouTube by the TechBoiler channel provides a brief glimpse of the alleged iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit in the rumored Desert Titanium colorway. Initial leaks suggested a gold tint; however, the dummy unit appears to exhibit a more brownish finish. Consistent with previous Pro models, it features a matte-textured back panel complemented by chrome-finished side rails.

iPhone 16 Pro Max in Purported Desert Titanium Colourway

Photo Credit: YouTube/TechBoiler

The design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit also reveals several notable features. In addition to traditional volume, power, and action buttons, it includes a new button anticipated to debut with this year’s models, which is believed to be a dedicated ‘capture’ button. The rear panel maintains a familiar triple camera setup along with an LED flash.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may sport a larger 6.9-inch display, which is claimed to have the thinnest bezels in the industry. It is expected to be powered by the new A18 Pro chipset and offer support for Apple Intelligence, which comprises the company’s suite of artificial intelligence features.

Regarding camera capabilities, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is projected to feature a new higher resolution 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, while retaining the tetraprism telephoto lens introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. Additionally, it may come equipped with a larger 4,676mAh battery, surpassing the 4,441mAh capacity of its predecessor.