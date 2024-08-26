Apple to Host September 9 Event, Anticipating iPhone 16 Series Reveal

Apple has announced its iPhone event for September 9, 2024, at the Steve Jobs Theater, with live streaming on YouTube at 10:30 PM IST. Expected announcements include the iPhone 16 series, new Apple Watches, and AirPods. The event’s theme, “It’s Glowtime,” hints at new AI features. This year, an Action button will replace the alert slider on all iPhones.

Apple has officially announced the date for its upcoming iPhone event: September 9, 2024. During this highly anticipated event, the company is expected to unveil several hardware innovations, including the much-anticipated iPhone 16 series, a new iteration of the Apple Watch (potentially several models, including an upgraded Ultra), and the next generation of AirPods, according to prevailing rumors.

Event Tagline and Highlights

The event is promoted under the tagline “It’s Glowtime,” which may allude to Apple’s advancements in artificial intelligence. The forthcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to be the first from the company to incorporate AI technology directly out-of-the-box.

Change of Date and Streaming Information

Recent reports suggested that Apple might hold its event on September 10; however, the announcement came as a surprise with a date set one day earlier than anticipated. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater and will be live-streamed on YouTube. Those wishing to watch the launch can tune in at 10:30 PM IST on September 9, 2024.

Anticipated Announcements

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to announce a variety of other products, including new models of the Apple Watch and updated AirPods. The company will also likely reveal release dates for iOS 18 and other important software updates, enhancing the excitement around this event.

iPhone 16 Series Details

Based on circulating rumors, the new iPhone 16 series will comprise four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Notably, the company is poised to introduce an Action button across all models, marking a departure from the conventional alert slider on basic iPhones for the first time. This feature was previously limited to the Pro models released last year.

AI Innovations

Another significant point of interest is Apple’s foray into artificial intelligence through its latest-gen hardware, referred to as Apple Intelligence. Following a preview of iOS 18 at WWDC, we anticipate that the company will provide further insights during the September 9 event.