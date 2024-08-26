Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Leaked; Key Specifications Reemerge Online

The Realme GT 7 Pro is rumored to launch in November or December 2023 as a successor to the GT 5 Pro. Leaks suggest it will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a 32MP front camera. The phone is expected to include a 6,100mAh battery with 120W charging and an IP68 rating for water resistance.

The Realme GT 7 Pro has recently garnered attention due to multiple leaked details regarding its anticipated features. Set to succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro, which launched in China in December 2023, the upcoming smartphone is speculated to debut soon. Recent leaks have also hinted at its launch timeline and outlined some key specifications of the device, including details related to its processor, display, camera, battery, charging capabilities, and overall build.

Expected Launch Timeline for Realme GT 7 Pro

According to a post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X, the Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to be launched in either November or December of this year. However, the specific market for this launch—be it China, globally, or India—has not been clarified by the tipster.

Given the historical launch patterns of Realme devices, it is anticipated that the phone will first be revealed in China before making its way to global markets and potentially India. Despite the Realme GT 5 Pro not being introduced in India, the company confirmed earlier this year that the GT 7 Pro will indeed be launched in the country.

Anticipated Specifications and Features of Realme GT 7 Pro

The leaked information indicates that the Realme GT 7 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X2 micro quad curved AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or Oppo Crystal Armour glass.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, accompanied by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The operating system will likely be Android 15 based on Realme UI.

In terms of photography capabilities, the Realme GT 7 Pro is rumored to boast a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor offering 3x zoom. The front-facing camera may feature a 32-megapixel sensor.

This flagship device is also anticipated to be powered by a robust 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The build is expected to be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and will likely include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor sourced from Goodix.