Apple Selects LG Innotek to Supply Zoom Modules for iPhone 16 Pro Series

The iPhone 16 series is set to be unveiled on September 10. Among the models, the iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to introduce several significant enhancements, including an AI-centric A18 Pro chip and an expanded display. Furthermore, reports suggest that Apple plans to integrate a tetraprism telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom capabilities into the iPhone 16 Pro this year. Notably, LG Innotek has been identified as the exclusive supplier of folded zoom modules for the forthcoming iPhone 16 series.

According to a report by The Elec, a South Korean publication, LG Innotek will provide the folded zoom modules for the initial production of the iPhone 16 Pro series. Last year, the South Korean component manufacturer also supplied the required tetraprism lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Once the initial inventory is depleted, Apple is expected to engage additional suppliers, specifically Foxconn and Cowell, to produce the folded zoom modules, which would assist in reducing production costs. Notably, Sharp is not anticipated to supply any camera modules for the iPhone lineup this year.

iPhone 16 Pro May Feature Tetraprism Telephoto Camera

It is expected that Apple will extend the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s exclusive tetraprism lens to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro. This enhancement would enable users to achieve up to 5x optical zoom with a focal length of 120mm, representing a substantial improvement over the 3x optical zoom found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature a triple rear camera system, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture and 2x optical zoom capabilities. The Pro models are also expected to support ProRaw photography.

In addition to camera enhancements, the iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to sport larger displays. The Pro model is projected to feature a 6.27-inch display, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to possess a 6.86-inch display. Both Pro models are expected to operate on the A18 Pro chip.