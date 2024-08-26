Google Pixel 9a Renders Reveal New Camera Layout and Boxy Design

Google has recently introduced the Pixel 8a in May this year, showcasing a refreshed design equipped with the Tensor G3 SoC and various AI features. Although it is still relatively new to the market, preliminary images of the forthcoming Pixel 9a, which is part of Google’s next-generation Pixel A series, have surfaced online.

Redesigned Aesthetic for Pixel 9a

The renders, disseminated by a trusted source, reveal that the Pixel 9a will differ significantly from both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a. A Vietnamese Facebook group, as shared by ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), highlighted the device featuring a newly designed rear panel that omits the characteristic Pixel-style camera bar.

The leak further indicates a shift in the camera layout, showcasing the dual cameras positioned horizontally next to the LED flash. This arrangement appears more streamlined, as the cameras sit flush against the body of the phone, distinctly separating the Pixel 9a from its predecessors. Additionally, the camera sensors are encircled by a glossy ring, reminiscent of the camera bar from the recently unveiled Pixel 9 lineup. The design also suggests the inclusion of a hole-punch display, complete with flat edges.

Moreover, the leaker has indicated that the Pixel 9a may be launched at the “end of this year,” with availability in four color options, including a new silver variant.

Following the recent hardware event introducing the Pixel 9 family, the company remains silent on whether a separate launch event for the new Pixel A series will occur this year or be postponed until the first half of 2025. Therefore, it is prudent to approach this leak with cautious optimism.

For contextual reference, the Pixel 8a is priced starting at ₹52,999 for the 128GB variant in India, while the 256GB option is available at ₹59,999.