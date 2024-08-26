Google Pixel 9 Series Introduces Adaptive Touch for Adjustable Display Sensitivity

Google launched the Pixel 9 series earlier this month, introducing a new Adaptive Touch display technology that adjusts sensitivity based on your environment. While not officially announced, users found it in the Settings menu. The Pixel 9 starts at Rs. 79,999 in India, featuring enhanced displays and improved performance, especially when used with wet hands.

Google recently launched its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series at the Made By Google event earlier this month. Among the significant advancements introduced, the company has quietly rolled out the long-rumored Adaptive Touch display technology in the latest Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Notably, this innovative feature was not officially highlighted during the launch event; however, several users have already identified it in the phone’s settings menu. The Adaptive Touch display automatically adjusts touchscreen sensitivity based on various environmental factors.

Introduction of Adaptive Touch Technology

The new Adaptive Touch option can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Display > Touch Sensitivity. Once activated, this feature modifies the touch sensitivity of the Pixel 9 models according to the conditions surrounding the device, the user’s activities, and the type of screen protector applied. This enhancement significantly improves display usability in diverse scenarios, including while operating the device with wet hands.

This groundbreaking functionality was first discovered by Android Authority, which noted that the Pixel 9 performs considerably better than the Pixel 8 Pro when used with wet fingers.

Adaptive Touch Feature

The Adaptive Touch feature comes pre-enabled on all Pixel 9 models. Moreover, the series introduces a new Touch Diagnostics option that assists users with troubleshooting any display issues. These features were independently verified by Gadgets360, although they were not mentioned during the launch presentation.

Pricing and Specifications of Pixel 9 Series in India

The Pixel 9 is priced at ₹79,999 in India, while the Pixel 9 Pro is available for ₹1,09,999. The Pixel 9 Pro XL was released with an initial price tag of ₹1,24,999.

The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch (1,280 x 2,856 pixels) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts a larger 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992 pixels) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display. The standard Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display. All three models are equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and are powered by the Tensor G4 SoC in conjunction with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. Additionally, they carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The standard variant includes dual rear cameras, while the Pro models have been upgraded to triple rear cameras.