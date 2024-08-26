Samsung Galaxy S21 FE August Update Introduces Circle to Search in More Countries

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE recently received an update adding the Circle to Search feature, which is now rolling out in various countries, including the US, Canada, and Europe. The August 2024 security update also addresses multiple vulnerabilities. Users can download it via Settings. Additionally, Google is reportedly integrating this feature into the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has recently received an update that introduces the Circle to Search feature, enhancing the device’s functionality. As per new reports, this feature is being rolled out simultaneously across multiple countries. While the initial update confirmed the feature in various Asian countries, the introduction of different firmware versions indicates its expansion to the US, Canada, and other regions. Additionally, Samsung has extended the Circle to Search functionality to several smartphones within the Galaxy A series.

Circle to Search in Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Arrives in More Countries

According to a report by SamMobile, the security update for August 2024 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has begun rolling out to additional countries, including various European nations, Canada, and the US. The publication monitored the update using different firmware versions applicable to each region.

The report indicates that the update is currently available in Canada, identified by the firmware version G990WVLUCGXG8. In Europe, the rollout carries either the firmware version G990BXXU9GXH2 or G990B2XXU8GXH2, representing the two variants of the smartphone sold in that market.

Furthermore, the update is also being deployed in the US, targeting both carrier-locked and factory-unlocked versions of the Galaxy S21 FE. For users on networks such as AT&T, Comcast, Dish, Metro, PCS, T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile, the carrier-locked variant is receiving the update under the firmware version G990USQUCGXG8, while the factory-unlocked model will update to G990U1UEUCGXG7 across all carriers.

To install the new security update, users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can navigate to the Settings menu and select Software Update. From there, they may opt to download and install the update, which notably addresses multiple security vulnerabilities present in the previous software version.

In related news, there are reports that Google is actively working to integrate its new Pixel Screenshots application with the Circle to Search feature for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. This exclusive feature is designed to allow users to save screenshots directly through the visual lookup functionality, utilizing AI processing to enhance the user experience when querying saved content.