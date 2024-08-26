Vivo T3 Ultra Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG and BIS, India Launch Imminent

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is poised to launch in India this week, as Vivo prepares to introduce another device in the T series lineup — the Vivo T3 Ultra. Prior to its official announcement, the handset has been listed on both the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), confirming its moniker and model number. The Vivo T3 Ultra is anticipated to debut in India in September.

The forthcoming Vivo T3 Ultra was identified on the Bluetooth SIG website with the model number V2426. Although the listing does not provide specifications, it reinforces the device’s identity as it moves closer to launch.

Furthermore, as reported by TheTechOutLook, the Vivo T3 Ultra has also received certification from the BIS, bearing the same model number V2426. The publication shared screenshots indicating that the certification was granted on August 22, suggesting that a launch in India is imminent.

While Vivo has not disclosed specific details regarding the Vivo T3 Ultra launch, circulating rumors imply that an unveiling in September is likely.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Launch Scheduled for August 27

In the meantime, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is confirmed to debut in India on August 27. The device is teased to showcase a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its screen, featuring a hole-punch design, promises eye protection and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is expected to be priced below ₹25,000 in India.

Powering the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The device is rumored to include a dual rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Anticipated specifications suggest a 6.77-inch full-HD+ display, a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support, and an IP64 rated construction.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G may serve as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z9s Pro.