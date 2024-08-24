iPhone 16, New AirPods, and Apple Watch Models Set for September 10 Launch

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series on September 10, succeeding last year’s iPhone 15. A Bloomberg report mentions four models: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, featuring larger displays and a new ‘capture’ button. Alongside, Apple will reveal updated AirPods and a slimmer, larger-screen Apple Watch Series 10. The new devices may support advanced AI features.

Upcoming Launch Details

According to the Bloomberg report, which cites sources familiar with the matter, Apple plans to host the launch event for the iPhone 16 series on September 20. This year, the company is anticipated to unveil four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These devices are likely to go on sale shortly after the launch event.

Features of the iPhone 16 Series

The iPhone 16 series is rumored to introduce a dedicated capture button designed for swiftly taking photographs. The higher-end models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are expected to feature an updated ultra-wide-angle camera, displays that are 0.2 inches larger than previous versions, and improved battery life.

While only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to receive updates for Apple Intelligence features later this year, it is expected that all four models in the iPhone 16 lineup will support Apple’s new on-device AI technology, along with a refined iteration of Siri. These enhancements are aimed at boosting sales for Apple’s latest smartphone offerings.

Additional Product Launches

Furthermore, new models of the AirPods and Apple Watch are anticipated to be revealed during the upcoming event, as outlined by Bloomberg. The new AirPods may include budget and midrange options, the latter expected to feature active noise cancellation akin to the high-end AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which is not slated for an upgrade next month. In contrast, the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to present a larger screen with a slimmer body compared to existing models, as indicated in recent reports.