Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition with F1 Design Launched in India: Specs & Price

Infinix launched the Note 40 Series Racing Edition in India, featuring F1-inspired designs made with BMW’s Designworks. Both the Note 40 Pro and Pro+ have a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, 12GB RAM, and a 108MP camera. Priced at ₹15,999 and ₹18,999 respectively, they will be available on Flipkart from August 26 with support for fast charging and dust resistance.

Infinix has officially launched the Note 40 Series Racing Edition in India, enhancing its lineup with two new models: the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition. Following the introduction of the standard variants in April, these latest offerings showcase a design inspired by Formula 1, developed in partnership with BMW’s Designworks.

Pricing Details

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition is priced at ₹15,999, available in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In contrast, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition is priced at ₹18,999 and comes with a more robust 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

It is important to note that these pricing figures include bank discounts, the specifics of which have yet to be revealed by the company. The new models will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting from August 26.

Specifications Overview

The specifications of the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition mirror those of the previously launched models. Both smartphones feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,436 pixels) curved LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits.

Powering these devices is the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, both models include VC Cooling Technology 2.0, employing 11 layers of heat dissipation material to ensure effective thermal regulation.

Photography capabilities are also impressive, featuring a 108-megapixel main camera accompanied by two unspecified 2-megapixel sensors, while selfies are captured with a 32-megapixel front camera.

For audio, the devices are equipped with dual speakers tuned by JBL. Connectivity options include support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Furthermore, the handsets boast an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Battery and Charging Features

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities, whereas the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition features a 4,600mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging. Both models leverage an in-house Cheetah X1 chip for optimized power management and support 20W wireless charging. Furthermore, an in-display fingerprint sensor is included for secure authentication.