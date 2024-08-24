Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Appears on FCC Website, Launch Imminent: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, a likely successor to the Galaxy S23 FE, has appeared on the US FCC website, hinting at a future global launch. It will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and 18 5G bands. Expected features include a 6.7-inch display, a triple-camera setup, and a 4,565mAh battery with 25W charging. More details are anticipated soon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the anticipated successor to the Galaxy S23 FE, has reportedly been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. This listing suggests that the device may soon be available in global markets. Additionally, the model numbers for the batteries intended for the Galaxy S24 FE have been identified on a South Korean regulator’s website. This ‘Fan Edition’ model is expected to be the most budget-friendly offering within the Galaxy S24 smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Noted on US FCC and South Korea’s KTC Websites

The speculated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was spotted on the US FCC website under the model number SM-S721B/DS, as reported by 91Mobiles. The listing seems to confirm several specifications of the smartphone, indicating support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and NFC connectivity. Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to support 18 different 5G bands.

In a related development, two new Samsung battery models, EB-BS721ABE and EB-BS721ABY, have received certification from the Korean Testing Certification Institute (KTC). These batteries are expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE, which is likely to feature support for 25W charging, as indicated by tests conducted with Samsung’s EP-TA800 charger.

Expected Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be equipped with the Exynos 2400e chipset and will operate on Android 14, incorporating various Galaxy AI features. The device is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display with a peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits.

This smartphone is anticipated to include a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera featuring 3x optical zoom. A 10-megapixel selfie camera is also expected to be part of the package.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 FE is projected to house a 4,565mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Recent marketing material leaks suggest the handset could offer up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge. While there has been no official announcement from Samsung regarding the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE, it is anticipated that more information will be available in the coming weeks.