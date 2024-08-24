Vivo Y18i Launched in India: Unisoc T612, 13MP Camera, Price & Specs

The Vivo Y18i was officially launched on Friday as an economical smartphone, priced under Rs. 10,000, featuring 4G connectivity and a robust 5,000mAh battery. This device is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset and operates on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. The smartphone boasts a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and includes a 13-megapixel rear camera. Additionally, it features an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo Y18i Price in India and Availability

The price of the Vivo Y18i in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the exclusive 4GB+64GB RAM and storage variant. The device is available in two color options: Gem Green and Space Black, and can be purchased via the company’s e-store, as well as through platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and retailers such as Croma.

Vivo Y18i Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Vivo Y18i operates on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD display, which can adjust its refresh rate between 60Hz and 90Hz with a peak brightness of 528 nits. The device’s performance is driven by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, complemented by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera featuring an f/2.2 aperture, alongside a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera (f/3.0) intended for depth information capture. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 5-megapixel front camera (f/2.2).

Storage options include 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Connectivity features consist of Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes various sensors such as an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

With a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging, the Vivo Y18i ensures longevity. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and measures 163.63 x 75.58 x 8.39 mm, weighing 185g.