Tecno Spark Go 1 Price in India Surfaces; Launch Expected in September

The Tecno Spark Go 1 was officially announced globally earlier this week. This smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T615 chipset and features an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and dual speakers enhanced with DTS sound. The device operates on Android 14 Go edition. Recent reports indicate the anticipated timeline for its launch in India and the expected price range.

Launch Timeline and Expected Price in India

The Tecno Spark Go 1 is projected to launch in India in September, with a price tag likely to be under Rs. 9,000, according to a report from 91Mobiles. The report also suggests that the Indian variant will mirror the design, color options, storage configurations, and specifications of its global counterpart.

The device is listed on the global Tecno website in Glittery White and Startrail Black color options. It will be available globally in four RAM and storage variants: 3GB + 64GB, 4GB + 64GB, 3GB + 128GB, and 4GB + 128GB. Additionally, the device supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

Specifications and Features of Tecno Spark Go 1

The global variant of the Tecno Spark Go 1 showcases a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera sensor. Powered by the Unisoc T615 SoC, it comes with options of up to 8GB dynamic RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device operates on Android 14 Go edition.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Tecno Spark Go 1 features a 13-megapixel primary camera with dual rear flash units, alongside an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is constructed with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and is equipped with DTS sound-backed dual speakers. Additionally, it includes a Dynamic Port feature that displays notifications and alerts in a pill-shaped collapsible bar around the front camera cutout.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 15W wired fast charging through a USB Type-C port. It also features 4G connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.