Leaked Render of Moto G Stylus (2025) Shows Glossy Rear Panel Design

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is anticipated to launch as the successor to the Moto G Stylus (2024), which was unveiled in select markets in May this year. Recently, a leaked design render of the Moto G Stylus (2025) has emerged online, indicating that while the overall design may closely resemble the current model, it is likely to feature a different textured rear panel. At this time, no additional details regarding the phone beyond its design are available.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Design (Expected)

A design render for the Moto G Stylus (2025) was published in a report by MySmartPrice. The handset is said to bear the codename Kansas and the model number XT251V, with the number “25” indicating the year 2025. The leaked render, though of low resolution, depicts the phone in a blue colorway with a glossy finish, contrasting with the vegan leather finish of the current model.

Moto G Stylus (2025) leaked design render

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The design features of the Moto G Stylus (2025), as seen in the render, appear to align closely with the Moto G Stylus (2024). The device includes a slightly raised, rectangular rear camera module positioned at the top left corner, accommodating two camera units. The right edge is outfitted with the volume rocker and power button, while the flat display showcases very slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot for the front camera sensor. The stylus holder is expected to be located on the bottom edge, in line with the current model’s design.

Moto G Stylus (2024) Features and Pricing

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is projected to include improved features compared to the Moto G Stylus (2024). The existing Moto G Stylus (2024) features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It operates on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the device runs on Android 14 with the Hello UI overlay.

Camera capabilities in the Moto G Stylus (2024) include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, as well as a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support and features an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It is important to note that the Moto G Stylus (2024) did not launch in India but is available in the US and Canada, priced at $399.99 (approximately Rs. 33,600). The smartphone is offered in Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave colors, featuring a vegan leather finish with the stylus holder located at the bottom edge of the handset.