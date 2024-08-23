Samsung Galaxy A55 & A35 Prices Slashed in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999

Samsung has launched a limited-time discount for the Galaxy A55 and A35 smartphones in India. The Galaxy A55 gets a ₹6,000 discount, bringing its price to ₹35,999, while the Galaxy A35 sees a ₹5,000 discount, costing ₹25,999. Discounts can come as bank cashback or upgrade bonuses when trading in older Samsung phones. Both models feature impressive displays and camera systems.

Samsung has announced a limited-time discount on its Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones in India, effective from Friday. The South Korean technology leader is providing this discount in the form of bank cashback or an upgrade bonus for customers trading in an older Samsung device. According to the company, the net effective price for the Galaxy A35 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage will be Rs. 25,999, while the same variant of the Galaxy A55 will be available for Rs. 35,999.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Discounts

The Galaxy A55 will receive a discount of Rs. 6,000, which can be availed as bank cashback from select banks or through the upgrade bonus option. Similarly, the Galaxy A35 will benefit from a Rs. 5,000 discount. These promotional offers are also applicable for transactions made through equated monthly installments (EMI) lasting up to six months. Customers can purchase these smartphones via the official Samsung website, offline retail stores, and various e-commerce platforms.

Additionally, the Galaxy A55 is offered in diverse color options including Awesome Lilac, Awesome Ice Blue, and Awesome Navy, while the Galaxy A35 is available in Awesome Ice Blue and Awesome Navy colorways.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35

Both the dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

The Galaxy A55 is powered by the Exynos 1480 SoC, constructed using 4nm process technology, and can support configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. In contrast, the Galaxy A35 is fitted with the Exynos 1380 chipset based on 5nm process technology, supporting up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera performance, the Galaxy A55 features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The front-mounted camera is a robust 32-megapixel unit.

The rear camera arrangement on the Galaxy A35 includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and autofocus, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video conferencing, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.