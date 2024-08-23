Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Is It Truly Unique or Just Familiar?

Nothing continues to expand its smartphone lineup across various price segments, recently unveiling the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, an enhanced version of the Nothing Phone 2a. This new model improves upon the original by elevating elements such as camera quality, performance, and battery life. The pricing for the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is set at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB version is available for Rs 31,999. This raises the question: is it worth upgrading to the Plus model, or should users stick to the original Phone 2a? This review aims to provide clarity.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Design: Status Quo Maintained

Dimensions – 161.74 x 76.32 x 8.55mm

Weight – 190g

Colours – Grey and Black

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor with its transparent aesthetics and the distinctive Glyph interface adorning the upper half of the rear panel. The only notable difference is the addition of a new grey colour option. For a more in-depth design analysis, readers are encouraged to refer to the review of the Nothing Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is now available in Grey and Black options.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Display: Competent Performance

Display – 6.7-inch Full HD+ flexible OLED display

Refresh Rate – 120Hz

Other Features – 2160Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1,300nits peak brightness

The display remains unchanged from the Nothing Phone 2a, delivering commendable performance with vibrant colours and excellent viewing angles. The device features two display modes: Standard and Alive. The latter provides richer colours, enhancing the viewing experience, especially during streaming.

The smartphone features a vibrant display that offers sharp colours.

Equipped with a responsive in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the device carries an IP54 rating, providing some resistance to water splashes.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Software: Simplistic and Distinct

Software – Nothing OS 2.6

Version – Android 14

Updates Promise – 3 Years of OS updates and 4 Years of security patches

The new Nothing Phone 2a Plus operates on the latest Nothing OS 2.6, underpinning Android 14. It promises the same robust software support as its predecessors, ensuring three years of updates and four years of security patches.

The company assures three years of Android updates along with four years of security patches.

The user interface is notably unique, featuring no bloatware and maintaining a consistent design with the brand’s signature dot matrix font, providing users with a distinct experience.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Performance: Efficient Thermal Management

Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro

Memory – Up to 12GB (LPDD4X)

Storage – Up to 512GB (UFS 2.2)

The updated Nothing Phone 2a Plus integrates a new chipset developed specifically for the brand by MediaTek, featuring the Dimensity 7350 Pro processor. This processor promises a remarkable enhancement in CPU and GPU performance compared to the Dimensity 7200 SoC in the original model.

Benchmark Nothing Phone 2a Plus Honor 200 Motorola Edge 50 Pro iQOO Z9s Pro Geekbench 6 Single Core 1204 1145 1142 1136 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 2658 3304 3124 3091 AnTuTu v10 762,955 821,670 818,387 814328 PCMark Work 3.0 12663 12,723 13,730 10460 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Slingshot 7243 Maxed Out 8393 8255 3DM Wild Life 4779 5917 5394 5287 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 5038 6043 5457 5428 GFXBench T-Rex 60 60 116 119 GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 58 59 61 74 GFXBench Car Chase 35 38 32 40

Performance during daily usage remains smooth, whether navigating applications or engaging in gaming. In demanding scenarios, such as playing Call of Duty: Mobile on high settings, no frame drops were observed, and thermal management proved effective, with little heat generation even after extended use.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Cameras: Room for Improvement

Rear Camera – 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 sensor (f/1.88) + 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 Ultra-Wide Camera

Front Camera – 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor (f/2.4)

The camera system sees enhancements particularly in the front-facing camera, which has increased from 32 megapixels to 50 megapixels. However, the rear camera configuration remains largely the same.

Daylight camera samples from the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

The daylight photography capabilities are commendable, yielding sharp and vibrant images with satisfactory contrast. The device offers two modes: Standard and Vivid, with the latter enhancing colours through AI.

Ultrawide camera samples from the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

However, the ultrawide camera underperforms with some loss of detail, while portrait mode excels in edge detection and natural skin tones. In low-light environments, the device manages noise levels well but struggles slightly with focus.

The video recording capabilities have also improved, supporting 4K video at 30fps from the front camera.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Battery: Strong Endurance

Battery Capacity – 5,000mAh (Dual-cell)

Wired Charging – 50W SuperCharge

Charger – Not Included

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus maintains a 5,000mAh battery capacity with improved charging support at 50W, compared to the 45W available in the preceding model.

The device boasts a 5,000mAh battery and supports 50W fast charging capabilities.

During testing, the phone showcased impressive battery life, lasting nearly two days under moderate usage. Even with intensive use, it remained functional for a full day. However, users should note that no charger is included in the packaging. Using a third-party 68W charger, the phone offered a 30% charge in just 15 minutes and could reach full charge within 55 minutes.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Verdict

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus presents an intriguing option in its price segment. It retains the brand’s distinctive design, which stands out from competitors. Compared to the original Nothing Phone 2a, there are improvements in performance, charging speed, and front camera capabilities, albeit at a higher price point.

The smartphone will face significant competition from brands like OnePlus and Honor.

For budget-conscious consumers, the standard Phone 2a still offers substantial value starting at Rs 23,999. However, for those seeking higher performance and enhanced features, the Phone 2a Plus is a more attractive option. Competition in this segment includes offerings from Honor, Realme, Motorola, and OnePlus.