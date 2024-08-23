Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Is It Truly Unique or Just Familiar?

In Short:
Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, an upgraded version of the Phone 2a, priced at Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM and Rs 31,999 for 12GB RAM. The Plus features better camera options and performance from its MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. Its design remains similar. While the battery life is impressive, it faces tough competition from brands like OnePlus and Honor.
Nothing continues to expand its smartphone lineup across various price segments, recently unveiling the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, an enhanced version of the Nothing Phone 2a. This new model improves upon the original by elevating elements such as camera quality, performance, and battery life. The pricing for the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is set at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB version is available for Rs 31,999. This raises the question: is it worth upgrading to the Plus model, or should users stick to the original Phone 2a? This review aims to provide clarity.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Design: Status Quo Maintained
- Dimensions – 161.74 x 76.32 x 8.55mm
- Weight – 190g
- Colours – Grey and Black
In terms of design, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor with its transparent aesthetics and the distinctive Glyph interface adorning the upper half of the rear panel. The only notable difference is the addition of a new grey colour option. For a more in-depth design analysis, readers are encouraged to refer to the review of the Nothing Phone 2a.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Display: Competent Performance
- Display – 6.7-inch Full HD+ flexible OLED display
- Refresh Rate – 120Hz
- Other Features – 2160Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1,300nits peak brightness
The display remains unchanged from the Nothing Phone 2a, delivering commendable performance with vibrant colours and excellent viewing angles. The device features two display modes: Standard and Alive. The latter provides richer colours, enhancing the viewing experience, especially during streaming.
Equipped with a responsive in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the device carries an IP54 rating, providing some resistance to water splashes.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Software: Simplistic and Distinct
- Software – Nothing OS 2.6
- Version – Android 14
- Updates Promise – 3 Years of OS updates and 4 Years of security patches
The new Nothing Phone 2a Plus operates on the latest Nothing OS 2.6, underpinning Android 14. It promises the same robust software support as its predecessors, ensuring three years of updates and four years of security patches.
The user interface is notably unique, featuring no bloatware and maintaining a consistent design with the brand’s signature dot matrix font, providing users with a distinct experience.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Performance: Efficient Thermal Management
- Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
- Memory – Up to 12GB (LPDD4X)
- Storage – Up to 512GB (UFS 2.2)
The updated Nothing Phone 2a Plus integrates a new chipset developed specifically for the brand by MediaTek, featuring the Dimensity 7350 Pro processor. This processor promises a remarkable enhancement in CPU and GPU performance compared to the Dimensity 7200 SoC in the original model.
|Benchmark
|Nothing Phone 2a Plus
|Honor 200
|Motorola Edge 50 Pro
|iQOO Z9s Pro
|Geekbench 6 Single Core
|1204
|1145
|1142
|1136
|Geekbench 6 Multi Core
|2658
|3304
|3124
|3091
|AnTuTu v10
|762,955
|821,670
|818,387
|814328
|PCMark Work 3.0
|12663
|12,723
|13,730
|10460
|3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL
|Maxed Out
|Maxed Out
|Maxed Out
|Maxed Out
|3DM Slingshot
|7243
|Maxed Out
|8393
|8255
|3DM Wild Life
|4779
|5917
|5394
|5287
|3DM Wild Life Unlimited
|5038
|6043
|5457
|5428
|GFXBench T-Rex
|60
|60
|116
|119
|GFXBench Manhattan 3.1
|58
|59
|61
|74
|GFXBench Car Chase
|35
|38
|32
|40
Performance during daily usage remains smooth, whether navigating applications or engaging in gaming. In demanding scenarios, such as playing Call of Duty: Mobile on high settings, no frame drops were observed, and thermal management proved effective, with little heat generation even after extended use.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Cameras: Room for Improvement
- Rear Camera – 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 sensor (f/1.88) + 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 Ultra-Wide Camera
- Front Camera – 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor (f/2.4)
The camera system sees enhancements particularly in the front-facing camera, which has increased from 32 megapixels to 50 megapixels. However, the rear camera configuration remains largely the same.
The daylight photography capabilities are commendable, yielding sharp and vibrant images with satisfactory contrast. The device offers two modes: Standard and Vivid, with the latter enhancing colours through AI.
However, the ultrawide camera underperforms with some loss of detail, while portrait mode excels in edge detection and natural skin tones. In low-light environments, the device manages noise levels well but struggles slightly with focus.
The video recording capabilities have also improved, supporting 4K video at 30fps from the front camera.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Battery: Strong Endurance
- Battery Capacity – 5,000mAh (Dual-cell)
- Wired Charging – 50W SuperCharge
- Charger – Not Included
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus maintains a 5,000mAh battery capacity with improved charging support at 50W, compared to the 45W available in the preceding model.
During testing, the phone showcased impressive battery life, lasting nearly two days under moderate usage. Even with intensive use, it remained functional for a full day. However, users should note that no charger is included in the packaging. Using a third-party 68W charger, the phone offered a 30% charge in just 15 minutes and could reach full charge within 55 minutes.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Verdict
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus presents an intriguing option in its price segment. It retains the brand’s distinctive design, which stands out from competitors. Compared to the original Nothing Phone 2a, there are improvements in performance, charging speed, and front camera capabilities, albeit at a higher price point.
For budget-conscious consumers, the standard Phone 2a still offers substantial value starting at Rs 23,999. However, for those seeking higher performance and enhanced features, the Phone 2a Plus is a more attractive option. Competition in this segment includes offerings from Honor, Realme, Motorola, and OnePlus.