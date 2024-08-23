Leaked Hands-On Video Reveals iPhone 16 Series Camera Features and Button Details

The iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, will debut in September. Recent leaks show the iPhone 16 series will feature improved camera specs with dual cameras for standard models and triple for Pro models. A new “Capture button” will allow quick access to camera functions. Apple is set to officially unveil the phones on September 10.

The upcoming iPhone 16 family, which includes the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, is anticipated to debut this September. Speculation surrounding this new lineup has been prevalent for several months. Recently, a hands-on video showcasing dummy units of the iPhone 16 series has surfaced online, revealing details about the camera specifications and features of the new Apple devices. Notably, the iPhone 16 lineup is set to include a brand-new Capture button, with the basic models featuring a dual rear camera setup while the Pro versions will showcase a triple sensor configuration.

Camera Specifications of the iPhone 16 Series

A recent video shared by AppleInsider reveals critical information about the camera units and the features of the iPhone 16 series. According to the video, both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come equipped with a dual rear camera system, which includes a 48-megapixel primary wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and up to 2x zoom, along with a secondary ultra-wide camera featuring an f/2.2 aperture and .5x zoom. This upgrade from the f/2.4 aperture available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus marks a significant enhancement in camera performance.

Moreover, the standard models in the iPhone 16 lineup are expected to adopt a vertically stacked camera arrangement rather than the previous diagonal configuration. These non-Pro iPhone models may also introduce macro photography capabilities for the first time.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera—previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The primary camera is expected to maintain a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.78 aperture and 2x optical zoom, while the telephoto lens may also include 12-megapixel sensors supporting 5x optical zoom and an f/2.8 aperture. Additionally, the ultra-wide camera could be upgraded to 48-megapixels, capable of using pixel-binning technology that allows for different pixel sizes based on shooting requirements. The Pro models are also anticipated to allow for ProRaw photo capturing.

Sources indicate that Apple will introduce a new image format called JPEG-XL for the iPhone 16, complementing existing formats such as HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max. Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to support 3K video recording at 120 frames per second, enhanced with Dolby Vision capabilities.

Introduction of the Capture Button

This year, all variants of the iPhone 16 are projected to feature a new Capture Button that enables users to execute various actions, including launching the camera or recording a video. This capacitive button is likely to be positioned on the lower-right corner of the device and could function similarly to a DSLR button, allowing users to zoom in and out while utilizing the stock camera app.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the new iPhone models on September 10. The Pro models are rumoured to have slightly larger displays compared to their iPhone 15 counterparts. All devices within this lineup could be equipped with on-device AI features powered by Apple Intelligence.