OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro Expected to Launch This Year with Top Chips

OnePlus is reportedly set to unveil the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro by the end of this year, as indicated by claims circulating on social media from a notable tipster. Historically, the OnePlus Ace series has maintained exclusivity in the Chinese market, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue with the upcoming devices. While the OnePlus Ace 5 may utilize an existing chipset, the premium model, Ace 5 Pro, is expected to feature Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset.

This information follows a recent leak that disclosed certain specifications pertaining to the standard OnePlus Ace 5.

Expected Launch Timeline for OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro

A post by tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese platform Weibo shared insights into the potential launch timeline and the processors that will power the OnePlus Ace 5 series. The standard OnePlus Ace 5 is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is currently utilized in flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In contrast, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is expected to implement the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is rumored to be launched during the upcoming Snapdragon Summit scheduled from October 21 to October 23 in Hawaii. It is worth noting that this chipset will not debut with the OnePlus device, as Xiaomi has reportedly obtained exclusive launch rights for its anticipated Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Both smartphones are projected to release in the fourth quarter of 2024, likely in December. Furthermore, the OnePlus Ace 5 series is rumored to feature “super large” silicon batteries along with a redesigned aesthetic.

Expected Specifications for OnePlus Ace 5 Series

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Ace 5 may include a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, complemented by a triple rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. This handset is also rumored to be powered by a 6,200mAh dual-cell battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. While the specifics of the smartphone’s design remain unclear, sources indicate it may retain the alert slider, a hallmark feature of OnePlus devices in recent years.