Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Specs and Price Leaked; Similar to Predecessor

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G is poised for a near-term launch, as details surrounding its specifications and pricing have surfaced through a reliable tipster. While the Transsion Group subsidiary has not disclosed a specific launch date, the forthcoming device will serve as the successor to last year’s Phantom V Flip, recognized as one of the most affordable foldable smartphones available.

Pricing Details

According to tipster Paras Guglani on X, the estimated price for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G in India is projected to fall between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 60,000. The device is expected to be available in gray and green color options. In comparison, the previous model, Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, was launched at a price of Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with color choices including Black and Mystic Dawn.

Specifications Overview

The upcoming Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is rumored to sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) AMOLED main display alongside a 1.32-inch cover display, featuring a resolution of 466×466 pixels. It is anticipated to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, marking a significant enhancement over the predecessor’s Dimensity 8050 SoC. The device is expected to ship with Android 14.

Furthermore, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 may maintain the dual camera setup of its predecessor, featuring a 64-megapixel and a 13-megapixel outward-facing camera, alongside a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Similar to last year’s model, this foldable is likely to house a 4,000mAh battery, and will include a fingerprint sensor along with face unlock capability. The anticipated weight of the device is around 196 grams.