Oppo Find X8 Live Photo Leaked; Redesigned Rear Camera and Flat Sides Expected

The design of Oppo’s upcoming Find X8 has been leaked for the first time, revealing a fresh look that resembles the iPhone 15 Pro. The phone features flat sides, a simpler camera module, and possibly metal or titanium edges. It moves away from curved displays and may have a flat 6.7-inch screen. Both the Find X8 and ultra model might launch in October with strong specs.

Oppo is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Find X8, and preliminary design leaks are already making waves in the tech community. This latest model appears to feature a completely new design language, diverging significantly from its predecessor, the Find X7 Ultra, which was known for its distinct aesthetics. However, it remains uncertain whether this innovative design will also extend to the premium version, the Find X8 Ultra.

Design Insights

The leaked image, which surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, resembles a spy shot of the upcoming device. The clarity of the image provides insightful details about the top half of the phone. The design direction appears to take cues from the iPhone 15 Pro, marking a departure from the unique styling found in prior models.

A leaked live image of the upcoming Oppo Find X8

Photo Credit: Weibo

Design Features

The Find X8 seems to adopt a flat-sided design with beveled edges, quite reminiscent of the iPhone 15 Pro. The sides are likely made of metal—potentially titanium—with adequate space allocated for microphone and speaker cavities, as well as a three-stage alert slider located on the right side.

On the rear of the device, the LED light is positioned outside the camera module, consistent with the previous models. Unlike the Find X7 Ultra, the camera module appears to be flatter rather than elevated. It features a rounded square design, which represents a shift from the larger, cookie-like module of its predecessor, housing three rear-facing cameras. The material used for the rear panel remains unclear; it could be either vegan leather or standard glass.

Display and Performance Specs

Emerging reports suggest that Oppo is abandoning the notion of 3D curved displays, indicating that the Find X8 will likely sport a flat display—similar to that of Google’s recent Pixel 9 smartphones. Based on previous leaks, it is anticipated that the phone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and feature displays with a resolution exceeding 1.5K.

Evidence indicates that the Find X8 could include a flat 6.7-inch display, while the more premium model may showcase a 6.8-inch micro-curved display. Additional information points towards the inclusion of robust 6,000mAh batteries in both devices.

Expected Launch

Oppo is anticipated to reveal the Find X8 series sometime in October this year, igniting interest among tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.