Motorola Edge 50 Neo Expected to Launch August 29; Specs Leaked Online

Motorola is poised to debut a new smartphone next week, as indicated by a recent teaser posted on social media. Although the company has not disclosed the device’s name, speculation suggests that it may be the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, anticipated as the successor to last year’s Edge 40 Neo. The device has also been spotted prematurely on several retailer websites across Europe.

New Motorola Phone Launching Next Week

A teaser video posted on X highlights the arrival of the new smartphone on August 29. The accompanying caption reads, “Artistic elegance meets beautiful colors,” coupled with the hashtag hellosmARTphone. This tagline has previously been utilized to promote other devices in the Edge 50 series, reinforcing the likelihood that the upcoming release is indeed the Edge 50 Neo.

The teaser video implies features such as a Sony LYTIA rear camera and color options inspired by Pantone. It has been confirmed that the new device will maintain a traditional bar-style design.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Spotted on Retailer Websites

According to a report by Ytechb, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo has appeared on retailer websites in Hungary and Ukraine. The listings revealed an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in color options including Pantone nautical blue, Pantone latte, Pantone poinciana, and Pantone grisaille. The device is expected to operate on Android 14 and will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

The specifications suggest the Edge 50 Neo will have a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1,220×2,670 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The rear camera setup is anticipated to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, the device is reported to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. Additionally, it is expected to come equipped with a 4,310mAh battery supporting 68W fast charging.