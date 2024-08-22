Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Expected to Feature Larger Screen with Slimmer Bezels

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to launch globally early next year, featuring advanced AI upgrades. A tipster has revealed it will have a narrower body (77.6mm) and a larger 6.86-inch display due to slimmer bezels. Expected specs include 16GB of RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, and improved camera features, along with a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to make its global debut early next year, coinciding with the launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 series. Recent communications from Samsung executives indicate promising enhancements and features, many of which are expected to be driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, a tipster recently revealed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a larger display, attributed to the South Korean tech giant’s efforts in reducing the device’s bezels.

Display Insights for Galaxy S25 Ultra

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), well-known tipster Ice Universe reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a width of 77.6mm, which is narrower compared to the current flagship model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, measuring 79mm. This design change could result in a sleeker profile for the upcoming smartphone.

Continue to discuss the details of S25 Ultra

Compared to S24 Ultra, the body width has been reduced to 77.6mm, which is the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Thanks to the reduced border, the screen reaching 6.86 inches. pic.twitter.com/fjxy0iRar9 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2024

Additionally, this model might feature a more extensive 6.86-inch display, facilitated by the slimmer bezels. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a 6.79-inch screen. Despite this, the bezels on the current model may still be thicker than those expected on the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is rumored to boast bezels as thin as 1.15mm, achieved through a new manufacturing technique known as Border Reduction Structure (BRS).

This development mirrors previous reports suggesting a shift in the ergonomics of the upcoming flagship. Visual mockups of the Galaxy S25 Ultra indicate that it may adopt rounded corners instead of its predecessor’s flat edges.

Anticipated Specifications for Galaxy S25 Ultra

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be equipped with 16GB of RAM alongside UFS 4.1 storage. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which is projected to launch later this year. The smartphone could also feature an upgraded quad rear camera system, highlighted by a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom. Furthermore, improvements are expected for the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors, also rumored to cap at 50-megapixels.

To support its functionalities, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may incorporate a robust 5,000mAh battery, offering 45W charging capabilities.