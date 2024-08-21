First Impressions of the Google Pixel 9: What You Need to Know

Google has launched its new Pixel 9 phones earlier than expected, including Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. The designs are refreshed with flat sides and a new pill-shaped camera bar. The Pixel 9 features a bright 6.3-inch display, upgraded cameras, and runs on the new Tensor G4 chip for enhanced AI capabilities. Consumers in India can now purchase all four models.

Google has introduced its latest flagship smartphones earlier than in previous years, showcasing a refreshed design, advanced hardware, and enhanced AI capabilities. The new lineup includes four devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, this is the first time consumers in India will have the opportunity to purchase all four models. I have been testing the smaller Pixel 9, which is priced at Rs. 79,999, for a couple of days. Here’s an overview of the new features of the base model.

Design Enhancements

The Pixel 9 features a new design compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8. The sides of the phone are now flat, reminiscent of the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24. The traditional rear camera visor has been replaced with a pill-shaped camera bar that spans horizontally across the rear panel, while the front bezels are now uniform. Despite these changes, the identifying aesthetic of the Pixel remains intact. Additionally, the device is now protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, retaining the IP68 rating from last year’s model.

Display Features

The Pixel 9 boasts a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, resulting in a taller form factor compared to the Pixel 8. This OLED panel retains its full-HD+ resolution and supports a refresh rate that varies between 60 to 120Hz, now with increased brightness. Furthermore, the device is equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, replacing the optical sensor found in older models. The review unit I received is in the Porcelain color, but the phone is also available in Obsidian, Peony, and Wintergreen shades.

Camera Specifications

The familiar camera visor has been replaced by a larger pill-shaped housing. The rear camera configuration includes a dual setup featuring the same primary sensor as the previous model, complemented by an upgraded 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front camera remains at 10.5 megapixels, similar to the Pixel 8, but introduces auto-focus capabilities.

Performance and Software

The Pixel 9 lineup is notable in that it will not launch with the latest Android build, as the phones debuted earlier than expected. However, they come with Android 14 pre-installed, powered by the new 4nm Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB RAM, and 128GB storage. This new SoC facilitates a variety of AI features, including new applications such as Pixel Screenshot for searching through screenshots, and Pixel Studio for creating images. Alongside AI enhancements, Google claims improvements in the overall performance and efficiency of the device, which will be assessed in my upcoming full review.

Battery and Charging

The Pixel 9 is equipped with a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery while continuing to support 27W fast charging. Wireless charging is also available on the device.

Conclusion

The new Google Pixel 9 presents several improvements over last year’s model, particularly with its ultra-wide camera, brighter display, and the advanced Tensor G4 processor. In addition to these updates, a multitude of new AI features enhance the user experience. The question remains whether the upgrades and new functionalities justify the price increase and whether the Pixel 9 can compete with upcoming devices, such as the iPhone 16 series. A comprehensive review will provide further insights.