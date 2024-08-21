iPhone 16 Pro Max Expected to Have Apple’s Slimmest Screen Bezels Yet

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series soon, including four models, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max featuring the industry’s thinnest bezels at just 1.15mm. This improvement, achieved through a new technique, will provide more screen space. The Pro Max is expected to include a 48-megapixel camera, a 4,676mAh battery, and the powerful A18 Pro chip.

Apple is poised to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series of smartphones in the upcoming weeks. This new lineup is expected to include four distinct models. A notable development from tipster Ice Universe indicates that the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the largest model in the series, is set to feature the thinnest screen bezels of any smartphone currently available in the market. Details regarding the exact dimensions of the bezels have been shared, suggesting that Apple is adopting an innovative approach to reduce the bezels on this flagship device.

According to Ice Universe, the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast bezels measuring just 1.15mm. Accompanying this claim is a computer-aided design (CAD) render showcasing the phone with remarkably narrow bezels surrounding its display. In comparison, last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max featured bezels measuring 1.71mm.

If the reported dimensions of 1.15mm for the iPhone 16 Pro Max hold true, it would surpass the flagship Galaxy S24 series and the recently released Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in bezel size. The exceptionally thin bezels are anticipated to afford users more display area. Apple is reportedly employing a technique referred to as Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to achieve this bezel minimization, particularly at the bottom of the iPhone models.

Moreover, Ice Universe has also shared an image that purportedly displays a tempered glass display protector for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, this image does not provide significant insights regarding the bezel specifications of the device.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: What We Know So Far

The latest information regarding the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes shortly after dummy units of this device were leaked online. Reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro series will be available in various color options, including black, white, gold, and grey or titanium. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a robust 4,676mAh battery, which will support 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging capabilities.

It is anticipated that the iPhone 16 Pro models will be powered by Apple’s rumored A18 Pro chip. In contrast, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to be equipped with the A18 Bionic chip, manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. The Pro model is expected to deliver a typical brightness of up to 1,200 nits when displaying SDR content. On the other hand, the standard models are likely to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen dimensions of their predecessors.