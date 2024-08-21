Moto G55 5G and G35 5G Specs Leaked; Launching in Three Colors

Motorola is set to launch the Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G in India soon. These new models will come in various colors, with the G55 featuring up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the G35 offers multiple configurations. Both phones are expected to have large batteries and improved specifications compared to their predecessors, the Moto G54 and G34.

The Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G are anticipated to launch in India in the near future. Although Motorola has not officially confirmed the release of these new G series smartphones, recent reports have shed light on the available color options as well as the RAM and storage configurations for both devices. It is expected that the two models will be introduced in three distinct colorways and could feature up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Moto G55 5G is believed to offer enhancements over its predecessor, the Moto G54, while the Moto G35 5G is set to succeed the Moto G34 5G.

Details on Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G

The specifications regarding the color choices and memory configurations for the Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G were disclosed by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in a collaboration with 91Mobiles. According to the report, the estimated specifications for the Moto G55 5G include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, with color options being grey, green, and purple. The report suggests potential availability in additional finishes along with varied memory and storage configurations.

In terms of the Moto G35 5G, it is expected to feature configurations of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Available color choices for this model may include black, green, and red.

Preliminary listings for the Moto G35 5G have appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website and in an IMEI database, suggesting that its launch is imminent. It is likely to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 20W fast charging, powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset.

Moto G54 5G and Moto G34 5G Price in India and Specifications

The Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G are expected to succeed the Moto G54 and Moto G34 respectively. The Moto G54 was launched in September of last year, priced at ₹15,999 for the base model featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. In contrast, the Moto G34 5G was released in January with a starting price of ₹10,999 for its base model housing 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Moto G54 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and boasts a substantial 6,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Moto G34 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and also features a 5,000mAh battery. Both smartphones come with 6.5-inch displays and are designed with dual rear camera setups, highlighted by a 50-megapixel main sensor.