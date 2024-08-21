Redmi 14C 4G: Launch Date, Color Choices, RAM, and Storage Specs Leaked

Redmi 13C 4G was launched in India in December of last year, powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset. In conjunction with this model, the Redmi 13C 5G was also unveiled. Recently, Redmi appears to be preparing for the launch of the Redmi 14C 4G. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to officially announce a launch date, recent leaks indicate that the device is expected to debut in international markets by the end of this month. The Redmi 14C 4G is expected to be available in two color options as well as two different RAM and storage configurations.

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), details regarding the global launch timeline, color variations, and RAM/storage options for the upcoming Redmi 14C 4G were shared in a collaboration with 91Mobiles. Reports suggest that the device will be revealed globally by the end of this month.

The Redmi 14C 4G is anticipated to come in two configurations: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 256GB storage. It is expected to be offered in black and blue color options.

In July, the purported Redmi 14C 4G was spotted on the IMEI database, boasting a model number of 2409BRN2CL. It is rumored to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset and is said to operate on Android 14 with the HyperOS interface.

Redmi 13C 4G Price, Specifications

The Redmi 13C 4G was introduced in India last December in three RAM/storage configurations. The entry-level model, featuring 4GB + 128GB, was priced at Rs. 7,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant was available for Rs. 8,999, and the 8GB + 256GB configuration was priced at Rs. 10,499.

This 4G variant of the Redmi 13C is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and comes with 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

The device features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a third sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. Additionally, it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging.