iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and Z9s 5G Launch in India: Price & Specs Revealed

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G were officially launched in India on Wednesday. These new smartphones are powered by midrange processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek, and feature vibrant 6.77-inch AMOLED displays with a competitive refresh rate of 120Hz. Both models operate on Android 14, complemented by the company’s Funtouch OS 14. Additionally, they are equipped with a robust 5,500mAh battery, supporting 80W charging for the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and 44W for the iQOO Z9s 5G.

Pricing and Availability

The starting price for the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G in India is set at Rs. 24,999 for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further options include 8GB+256GB priced at Rs. 26,999 and 12GB+256GB at Rs. 28,999. This device will be available for purchase starting August 23, in the colour variants of Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble.

In terms of the iQOO Z9s 5G, its price begins at Rs. 19,999 for the configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB+256GB variant is available at Rs. 21,999, while the 12GB+256GB option is priced at Rs. 23,999. Consumers can purchase this model from August 29, in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colour options.

iQOO is also extending a promotional discount of Rs. 3,000 on the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and a Rs. 2,000 discount for the iQOO Z9s 5G for customers utilizing HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Both models are available for purchase through Amazon and the official iQOO e-store.

Specifications and Features

Both the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G are dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) devices that come with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 pre-installed. They feature a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 387ppi. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the iQOO Z9s 5G utilizes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, with both phones supporting up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Photography capabilities on both devices include a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture for high-quality images and videos. The standard model also integrates a 2-megapixel depth sensor, whereas the Pro version is equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, both smartphones feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Storage options reach up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 on both models. Connectivity features include options for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Each device is equipped with various sensors, including an accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Both the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G are powered by a 5,500mAh battery; however, the Pro variant supports faster 80W FlashCharge, while the standard model supports 44W charging. The dimensions of the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G are 163.72x75x7.49mm, weighing 190g and 182g respectively, and both models sport an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.