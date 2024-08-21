Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Unveiled: 20% CPU Boost & On-Device Generative AI

Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 on Tuesday, introducing its latest midrange smartphone processor. This new chipset is positioned as the most economical option in its series, which also features the more robust Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is designed to facilitate generative AI functionalities on a greater number of mid-tier smartphones. Additionally, it promises enhancements in CPU and GPU performance of up to 20% and 40%, respectively.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Availability Timeline

Xiaomi is set to release the inaugural smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (model SM7635) in September, as reported by Qualcomm. Other manufacturers, including Realme, Samsung, and Sharp, are expected to launch devices equipped with the new chipset in the upcoming months.

Smartphones utilizing the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 are anticipated to be priced lower than those using the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, the latter two of which were unveiled by Qualcomm in November 2023 and March, respectively.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Specifications

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is a 4nm octa-core processor that consists of a Prime core operating at 2.5GHz, three performance cores at 2.4GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. It is capable of supporting up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an unspecified amount of UFS 3.1 storage, and it offers USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 provides up to 20% enhancement in CPU performance

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm emphasizes the on-device generative AI capabilities of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which includes support for large language models (LLMs) such as Baichuan-7B and Llama 2 with 1 billion parameters. It is designed to facilitate translation and transcription across multiple languages.

The chipset also supports Full-HD+ displays with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and external displays at resolutions of up to 4K with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 can utilize a 200-megapixel camera or up to three 21-megapixel cameras. It features three 12-bit image signal processors (ISPs) and supports video recording capabilities of up to 4K at 30fps and slow-motion video recording at 1080p at 120fps.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is equipped for 5G connectivity through Qualcomm‘s 5G Modem-RF system, with download speeds reaching a maximum of 2.9Gbps, compatible with both mmWave and Sub-6 5G networks. The Qualcomm FastConnect mobile connectivity system allows for support of Wi-Fi 6E networks and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Additionally, the chipset is compatible with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology, which enables smartphones to support charging speeds of up to 100W.