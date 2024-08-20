Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Launch with Ceramic, Glass, and Faux Leather Backs

Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, likely in early 2025. It may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 2K resolution display with curved edges, and three rear panel options: ceramic, glass, and faux leather. A circular camera island is also expected, with a 50-megapixel main sensor and new periscope camera. Pricing details are yet to be announced.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to launch in the upcoming months, possibly making its debut in early 2025, aligning with the company’s previous release patterns for flagship devices. Although there has been no official announcement from Xiaomi regarding a successor to the 14 Ultra model, insights from a Chinese tipster suggest several key specifications for the new device.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Key Specifications (Leaked)

According to information shared by tipster Digital Chat Station in a recent Weibo post, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer three distinctive rear panel materials, allowing users to select from ceramic, glass, or faux leather. In contrast, the current Xiaomi 14 Ultra is designed with an aluminum frame and a rear panel made from vegan leather.

Furthermore, the device is expected to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Reports indicate that it may feature an ‘ultra-narrow equal-depth quad-curved screen’ with a 2K resolution and a circular camera island, reminiscent of the design seen in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The quad-camera configuration is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a new periscope camera.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Pricing and Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled in February during MWC 2024, subsequently launching in the Indian market for ₹99,999 for the single configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is reasonable to expect that Xiaomi will follow a similar timeline for the release of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Powered by Android 14 with HyperOS, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It is equipped with a quad camera setup consisting of four 50-megapixel sensors, and is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired, 80W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Additionally, the device carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.