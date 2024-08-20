iPhone 16 Pro Models to be Assembled in India by Foxconn for Production Diversification

The iPhone 16 Pro models are set to launch in September, with significant news for India as Apple plans to start assembling these high-end phones there for the first time. Workers are being trained at factories, especially in Tamil Nadu. This shift marks a major step in Apple’s goal to diversify production away from China, enhancing India’s manufacturing role.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are set to launch as part of the upcoming iPhone 16 series during an Apple event anticipated for September. A recent report indicates that this launch could hold particular significance for India, as Apple plans to commence the assembly of its premium smartphones in the country for the first time this year. The technology giant, based in Cupertino, has reportedly begun training workers at its factories in preparation for this significant transition. This initiative is part of the new product introduction (NPI) process, which encompasses various stages from product ideation to final production.

Apple’s Push Towards Local Assembly of iPhone 16 Pro Models

Apple has been progressively diversifying its iPhone production by establishing manufacturing facilities beyond China. The company’s focus on local manufacturing in India began with the first-generation iPhone SE in 2017. Since then, subsequent models, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, have also been produced in India.

According to a Bloomberg report, the manufacturing of the anticipated iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could mark a significant milestone not only for Apple but also for India’s manufacturing sector. This would represent a pivotal step, as Apple plans to expand its production of Pro models, which are currently sourced primarily from China through Taiwanese partners like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron.

Importantly, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are already assembled in India, the Pro models have remained exclusive to Chinese manufacturing.

There had been indications that Apple would offer these locally assembled iPhone 16 Pro models in stores on the day of their global release. However, the latest information suggests that Foxconn will serve as the primary assembler for these devices, with its workforce currently undergoing training. The assembly operations at the Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu are expected to commence “within weeks” following the global launch.

Furthermore, Apple’s other manufacturing allies in India, including Pegatron and Tata-owned Wistron, are also projected to begin production of the iPhone 16 Pro models in the near future.