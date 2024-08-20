Oppo F27 5G Launch in India: 32MP Selfie, Dimensity 6300, Price & Specs

Oppo launched the F27 5G in India, offering a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 8GB RAM, and a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary and 32MP selfie camera. It runs Android 14 with ColorOS 14, has a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, and costs Rs. 22,999 for 128GB storage. Available today online and in stores, discounts are offered with select bank cards.

Oppo F27 5G has been officially launched in India, marking the newest addition to the company’s F series lineup. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and boasts 8GB of RAM. In terms of photography, it features a 50-megapixel primary camera complemented by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Operating on Android 14 with the ColorOS 14 interface, the Oppo F27 5G is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Price and Availability

The price of the Oppo F27 5G in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the entry-level model that includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, there is an option for 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage, priced at Rs. 24,999. Consumers can choose from color options including Amber Orange and Emerald Green.

The device will be available for purchase starting today through various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo’s online store. The smartphone will also be available through retail outlets across the nation.

Customers can benefit from an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 when purchasing the smartphone using credit and debit cards from banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, OneCard, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda.

Specifications and Features

The Oppo F27 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that operates on ColorOS 14, which is built atop Android 14. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, combined with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the device is outfitted with a 50-megapixel camera featuring an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, all housed in a circular camera module that includes the company’s Halo Light feature. On the front, the smartphone includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo F27 5G supports up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options encompass 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

In terms of power, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging, allowing for a full charge in just 44 minutes. The device holds an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric verification. It measures up to 7.76mm in thickness and weighs 187g.