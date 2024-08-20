Motorola Razr 50 Coming Soon to India; Features 3.6-Inch Cover Display

Motorola is teasing the launch of the Razr 50, a more affordable version of the recently released Razr 50 Ultra, in India. Unlike its predecessor, this new clamshell phone features a larger 3.6-inch cover display capable of running apps and using the main camera for selfies. It offers up to 512GB storage, a powerful camera setup, and improved water resistance.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was officially launched in India in July, and now, nearly two months later, the company is teasing the introduction of the more accessible Razr 50 variant. This model serves as a successor to the Razr 40, which debuted alongside the premium Razr 40 Ultra last year. While the Razr 50 has already been revealed in China, it carries different names in the US markets, being referred to as Motorola Razr+ 2024 and Razr 2024.

Teaser Announcement

Motorola has released a teaser post on its official channel on X (formerly Twitter). Although the post does not provide extensive details regarding the launch, it includes a video that highlights the key features of the Razr 50.

Redesign and Cover Display

The latest clamshell foldable phone features an updated design with rounded sides, resembling the ultra-premium Razr 50 Ultra. A noteworthy upgrade is the new cover screen, which expands from a 1.5-inch strip to a more substantial 3.6-inch square display. This enhancement aims to provide functionality comparable to that of the Ultra’s cover display. In its Chinese iteration, the cover screen is equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate and utilizes pOLED technology.

Design Elements

Above the front display, a prominent band introduces various textures and finishes, distinguishing it from the edge-to-edge cover display seen in the Ultra model. The accompanying video elaborates on the cover display’s functionalities, which allow users to run apps and utilize the primary cameras embedded in the display for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Specifications

Alongside its design, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to retain similar specifications as its counterparts in China and the US. It is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and offered in configurations of 8GB or 12GB RAM with options for 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

Camera and Battery Features

The camera setup for the Razr 50 is likely to mirror that of the global variant, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus (AF). Selfie capabilities will be managed by a 32-megapixel camera embedded in the 6.9-inch inner folding display, which boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO AMOLED technology.

Battery and Water Resistance

This clamshell foldable device will be equipped with a 4,200mAh battery, supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Furthermore, the Razr 50 is expected to feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance, marking a notable upgrade from the water-repellent coating on the Razr 40.