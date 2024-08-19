Foxconn CEO Defends Hiring Practices Amid Controversy Over Rejections in India

Foxconn’s chairman, Young Liu, defended the company’s hiring practices after New Delhi ordered investigations into claims that married women were excluded from iPhone assembly jobs. He emphasized that women form a significant part of their workforce and acknowledged that married women contribute greatly. A Reuters investigation found discrimination based on family responsibilities, prompting government scrutiny and media discussions. Foxconn employs over 41,000 staff, with only 2,750 married women.

Foxconn’s chairman, Young Liu, addressed the company’s hiring practices on Saturday in response to investigations initiated by New Delhi after a Reuters report suggested that the Apple supplier discriminates against married women in its iPhone assembly operations.

Commitment to Inclusivity

During the opening ceremony of a new hostel complex for workers in Tamil Nadu, Liu stated, “Foxconn hires regardless of gender, but women make up a big part of our workforce here.” He emphasized the significant contributions of married women, saying, “I emphasise married women greatly contribute to the efforts of what we’re doing here,” marking his first public remarks since the Reuters investigation came to light.

Investigation Background

The Reuters investigation published in June revealed claims that Foxconn systematically excluded married women from employment opportunities at its primary India iPhone assembly facility, citing higher family responsibilities compared to their unmarried peers. Although Foxconn acknowledged some lapses in hiring practices last year and asserted efforts to rectify these, the company has also “vigorously refuted allegations of employment discrimination.”

Government Response

The report ignited widespread media discussions, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration to instruct officials in Tamil Nadu to compile a “detailed report” pertaining to the issues raised. Labour officials subsequently visited the iPhone factory to question executives about the allegations; however, New Delhi has not yet released their findings.

Workforce Composition

Foxconn communicated to labour officials that its main iPhone factory in India employs 41,281 individuals, with 33,360 being women. Of these female employees, approximately 2,750, or about 8%, are married. Notably, the company did not provide a breakdown of staffing figures specific to areas such as iPhone assembly, where it was reported that the alleged discrimination was occurring.

Future Investments

In recent years, Foxconn has significantly expanded its presence in India, producing iPhones and other products for various smartphone brands, with intentions to venture into AirPods and chip manufacturing as well. Liu has met with PM Modi and several high-level Indian officials during his current visit to discuss Foxconn‘s investment strategies.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)