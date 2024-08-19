iQOO Z9 Turbo+: Specs Revealed for Display, Camera, Charging, and SoC

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone is set to launch soon, following the iQOO Z9 Turbo’s April release in China. It may feature 80W fast charging, a 6,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Rumored specs also include a 6.78-inch 144Hz display, a 50MP rear camera, and a 16MP front camera. Specific launch details are still unknown.

The highly anticipated iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is expected to make its debut soon, joining its predecessor, the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which was launched in China back in April this year. Recent leaks and insider reports have provided insights into the features of this forthcoming smartphone. A notable tipster has now indicated that the device has been spotted on a Chinese certification website, revealing potential charging specifications. Additionally, the tipster has shared key specifications of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Features (Expected)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ was listed on the 3C certification website. The listing indicates support for 80W and 90W wired fast charging. The tipster further suggests that the anticipated device could feature 80W wired fast charging capabilities along with a substantial 6,000mAh battery.

Furthermore, it is speculated that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K+ flat display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, complemented by an optical fingerprint sensor. In terms of photography, it may house a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, while the front camera is likely to sport a 16-megapixel sensor. Although a launch in China is imminent, no specific timeline has been disclosed yet.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Specifications

The upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is anticipated to offer enhancements over the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which was unveiled alongside the standard iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9x in April. The standard Turbo variant includes a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and it also features a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities.

This device operates on Android 14 with OriginOS 4. In the camera department, the iQOO Z9 Turbo is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. For user security, the handset integrates an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.