Samsung Galaxy S26 Note and Pro to Replace Ultra and Plus Naming, Insider Says

Samsung made a significant addition to its Galaxy S series in 2020 with the launch of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Although several refreshed versions of this model have been released in subsequent years, the anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra, expected to be unveiled in the coming months, may mark the end of its designation as the last device to carry the “Ultra” label. According to credible sources, Samsung may initiate a rebranding strategy for two models within the Galaxy S series, starting with the lineup expected to launch in 2026.

In a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) asserted that Samsung could transition the Galaxy Ultra branding to the Galaxy Note, while the ‘Plus’ model may be renamed to ‘Pro.’ This development indicates a potential shift in the classification of two high-end smartphones, with the standard model likely retaining its current name.

Brar suggested that this transition to the Note and Pro name designations could coincide with the release of Samsung’s 2026 models. He further indicated in response to another user that the names for the rumored Galaxy S25 series have already been finalized by the company.

If these reports prove accurate, Samsung might introduce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Pro, and Galaxy S26 Note models in 2026. The anticipated shift to the Pro designation implies that the new handset could come with enhancements relative to the standard Galaxy S26 model, potentially including a larger display and battery capacity.

It is advisable to approach these claims with caution, as the disclosure of the Galaxy S26 series is not expected until early 2026. In the interim, Samsung is poised to announce the Galaxy S25 lineup, which is rumored to feature either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm or Samsung’s Exynos 2500 System on Chip (SoC), based on recent intel.