Samsung Galaxy A06 Launches: 6.7-Inch Display, 50MP Camera, Price Details

Samsung launched the Galaxy A06 in Vietnam on August 16, featuring a powerful octa-core chipset and a 50MP dual rear camera. It has a 6.7-inch HD+ display and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Prices start at VND 3,190,000 (about Rs. 10,700) and customers get a free charger until September 30. It offers Android 14 and long-term updates.

Samsung Galaxy A06 was officially introduced in Vietnam on August 16. This new smartphone is fueled by an octa-core chipset and features a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Its rear design resembles that of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A05, characterized by a vertical pinstriped finish. A notable distinction, however, is the addition of a Key Island bump on the right edge, which accommodates the volume rocker and power button. This feature was previously found on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is priced at VND 3,190,000 (approximately Rs. 10,700) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is available for VND 3,790,000 (around Rs. 12,700). The smartphone will be available for purchase in Vietnam starting August 22. Currently, the company has not disclosed whether there will be a launch in India.

Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy A06 between August 22 and September 30 in Vietnam will receive a complimentary 25W charger.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A06 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and includes a waterdrop notch for the front camera. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, with options for up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage capacity to a maximum of 1TB via a microSD card.

Running on Android 14 with One UI 6, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is promised two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. It also incorporates the Samsung Knox Vault security system for enhanced protection.

In terms of photography, the smartphone boasts a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, it is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.